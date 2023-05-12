Erik ten Hag reveals transfer targets are 'really keen' to sign for Man Utd and admits club struggled to convince players to join last summer

Manchester United coach Erik ten Hag says the club's transfer targets are eager to join, marking a significant change from their prospects last year.

United in market for new signings

Ten Hag says targets want to join

Coach sees improvement from last year

WHAT HAPPENED? United have not been able to compete for the Premier League title for the last 10 years, but they have undergone an improvement under Ten Hag since the Dutchman took charge last summer. The Red Devils are already working on signing new players to enhance their squad for next season and Ten Hag says their top targets are ready and willing to make the move to Old Trafford.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I see a big difference in comparison with last year," Ten Hag told reporters. "There were a lot of reservations last year when I spoke with players and now many players see the project, what's going on, the dynamic and the ambition in this project, the quality especially. They are really keen to come, I've noticed that... This year, many quality players really want to come."

He added: "Expectations are higher but also we have to acknowledge where we were last season and the last seasons. We have to rebuild and reconstruct. We are in that process and in the right direction. You can see that in the way we play, we are more proactive. You can see it in how we won already one trophy, we are in another final. I think we are in the right direction and we're also in the top four at the moment and we have to stay there.

"Of course, we have to get better every day, we have to work and improve. That is the demand on everyone at this club, the staff and the players especially, but also anyone else."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United are in the market to sign a new striker this summer, with Tottenham star Harry Kane seen as one of the top candidates, while Randal Kolo Muani of Eintracht Frankfurt and Benfica's Goncalo Ramos are also said to be of interest.

WHAT NEXT? United are in the fight for a top-four finish in the Premier League and take on Wolves on Saturday. Missing out on Champions League football for a second successive season could affect their summer transfer plans. Any business will also likely have to be signed off by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is close to completing his takeover of the club.