Man Utd facing FA Cup final injury crisis as Erik ten Hag confirms ‘serious’ issue for Antony as Red Devils also sweating on Luke Shaw knock ahead of Man City showdown

Erik ten Hag has confirmed that Antony suffered a “serious” injury against Chelsea, with Manchester United also losing Luke Shaw in that contest.

Brazilian winger forced off in tears

England full-back replaced at half-time

Silverware up for grabs on June 3

WHAT HAPPENED? The Red Devils eased their way to a 4-1 victory over the out-of-sorts Blues at Old Trafford, but victory – one which secured a top-four finish and Champions League qualification – came at a price. Brazil international winger Antony went down in agony following a challenge from Trevoh Chalobah, leading to him leaving the field in tears and on a stretcher after just 29 minutes, while England left-back Shaw was replaced by Tyrell Malacia at half-time.

WHAT THEY SAID: Ten Hag said afterwards when asked for an update on the two stricken stars: “It's difficult always to say, straight after the game, but, yeah, Antony is serious. Luke Shaw, we have to see. I don't think it's too bad but we have to wait 24 hours. We'll have a diagnosis and we will know more.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Dutch coach added when pressed on how long he could be without his fleet-footed South American forward and hard-working defender: “I don’t know [about Antony]. Everyone has seen he came off. I can tell you it is serious but we have to wait a minimum [of] 24 hours, then we know probably more about the status of the injury.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? United will be hoping for positive updates from their medical team once Antony and Shaw have been fully assessed as, while there is nothing riding on a last Premier League outing of the season at home to Fulham on Sunday, the Red Devils are set to face neighbours Manchester City in the FA Cup final on June 3 – with Ten Hag’s side trying to prevent Pep Guardiola’s from chasing down a potential treble.