Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been vocal in his praise of midfielder Scott McTominay and his ability in front of goal.

Ten Hag backs McTominay's scoring ability

Says he's happy with his midfield contributions

Comments follow Scot's double against Spain

WHAT HAPPENED? Scotland international McTominay scored a double in his national team's massive 2-0 win over Spain in mid-week. His goalscoring record is decent, although generally he's deployed in a box-to-box central midfield position; however, Manchester United boss Ten Hag has recognised his player's ability to operate in a more advanced position.

WHAT THEY SAID: According to Ten Hag: “Scott can play in many roles, it’s clear he has scoring capabilities for Scotland but also this season for us he’s a really good finisher." Despite that evident skill, he also went on to say “I see him as a midfielder so I think I’m happy with what Wout is doing. Because when Wout is in the team the team is performing better.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The United manager's comments come during a crucial part of the season, as the Red Devils look to back up their impressive League Cup win with a strong Premier League finish and a potential FA Cup victory too - they face a difficult tie against Brighton & Hove Albion in the semi-finals of the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR MCTOMINAY? Next up in the Premier League, United face a repeat of their Carabao Cup final, heading to Newcastle United for a crucial clash between two sides competing for European football. McTominay - who recently sent a message to Ten Hag that he'd be keen to be employed in a more advanced role - will be hoping that his side can record a similar result to the one at Wembley.