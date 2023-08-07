'It was stupid' - Erik ten Hag reacts to Harry Maguire's mistake in Man Utd's draw with Athletic Club

During Manchester United's friendly against Athletic Bilbao, Harry Maguire had another forgettable moment.

Maguire costs Man Utd vs Athletic Bilbao

Ten Hag calls mistake 'stupid'

United end last friendly in draw

WHAT HAPPENED? Man United manager Erik ten Hag acknowledged that his team conceded a 'stupid' goal against Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Maguire's costly error put the Red Devils on the backfoot in their pre-season friendly against the Spanish side. When United fell behind early in their match against Athletic in Dublin, Maguire was solely responsible. Nico Williams was played in behind after the 30-year-old's careless pass, and the teenager scored past Tom Heaton.

WHAT THEY SAID: "We have shown that this weekend, it was a good weekend for us. Yesterday I thought it was a very good level, today I have seen also very good spells. I think the start of the game was also very good and we should have scored a goal to go up, because it was a great chance from Jadon Sancho," he told reporters. "We had some good moments after that as well and it was stupid how we went down but as I said, we had a result and we came back so it was a good weekend for us."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: West Ham have expressed interest in signing Maguire this summer, but the Red Devils swiftly turned down their initial £20 million bid. It will be interesting to observe if United change their mind after another error from their former captain.

WHAT NEXT? Following the conclusion of pre-season, Ten Hag and his team will concentrate on their Premier League debut against Wolves. On Monday, August 14, the Midlands team will be the guests at Old Trafford.