Erik ten Hag revealed that he is being kept in the dark over Manchester United's ownership changes by the Glazer family as Jim Ratcliffe invests.

Glazers set to sell Man Utd stake

Ineos group likely to buy 25 per cent of club

Ten Hag unaware of any development

WHAT HAPPENED? It has been reported that Ratcliffe and his INEOS group are set to buy a 25 percent stake in United, which will give them complete control of football operations at the club. However, the deal has "some way to go" before it is sealed and it is unlikely that Ratcliffe will be able to make wholesale changes to the current structure.

Quizzed before his side's Premier League clash with Sheffield United, Ten Hag claimed that he is unaware of any development regarding the potential takeover and is focused only on the performance of his team.

WHAT THEY SAID: "No. So I'm not involved in this, others in the club are dealing with this," he told reporters. "I'm focusing on my team, focusing on the current block and the most important priority is the next game. It's all about that."

Article continues below

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ten Hag also remained adamant in his stance on Jadon Sancho, with the forward remaining in exile. Sancho's dispute with Ten Hag became public when the winger accused the manager of lying on social media regarding his omission from the matchday squad against Arsenal on September 3. He was even excluded from United's official 2023-24 team photo. "Everything has been said about him," Ten Hag said sternly when asked about Sancho's situation.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT? Ten Hag will hope to lead his troops to three points when they take on the Blades at Bramall Lane on Saturday.