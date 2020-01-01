Eredivisie top scorer Dessers hurt by delayed Nigeria debut

Just before the football calendar was disrupted in March, the 25-year-old striker was handed his debut invitation to the Super Eagles squad

Heracles forward Cyriel Dessers said he was pained to miss his Nigeria debut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Belgium-born star was called up by Gernot Rohr in March for the Super Eagles' 2021 Africa Cup of Nations double-header qualifying fixture against Sierra Leone later that month.

He was looking forward to meeting his new international teammates and make his maiden appearance for the three-time African champions in front of home fans in Asaba before the Covid-19 outbreak forced the indefinite suspension of the qualifiers by Caf.

"It hurt me because I thought it was going to be one of the best moments of my life - or at least my career - and that it didn't go through was really painful," Dessers told BBC Sport.

“I know it's a young team, a lot of players playing in Europe, so I think that the adaptation would be fine and I hope when I come into the team they accept me.

"I am looking forward to seeing Victor Osimhen, I like to watch a lot of football and watch the strikers and I think he is a great striker, and I hope I can help him and support him."

Dessers had a fantastic season in the recently concluded Eredivisie campaign, where he finished as the highest goal scorer with 15 goals in 26 matches.

He backed the early conclusion of the Dutch top-flight due to the coronavirus with no winner and no relegated teams, and he also revealed his admiration for Nigeria legend Jay-Jay Okocha, who he grew up watching as a youngster.

"I think the health of the people, firstly the players and also the people in and out of football is more important than football in any case - the economic reasons in the Netherlands are lesser than other leagues, so I agree with the decision," he said.

"I miss football, the feeling of the game, the match day, but I'm also happy that now, I can start to feel the ball again. It's only training, but it's better than nothing.

"When I was 12 years old, during technical trainings at my academy, every player had to choose one skill or move. Some kids did the scissors kick or Ronaldinho but mine was always the Okocha moves.

"I loved him when I was a kid."