Chelsea's new signing Enzo Fernandez was thrown straight into action as he was named in the starting XI for the Premier League clash against Fulham.

WHAT HAPPENED? Just days after completing a £107 million transfer to Stamford Bridge from Benfica, the Argentina international has been called on to make his debut in the Premier League clash on Friday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chelsea spent a long time trying to convince the Portuguese team to let the World Cup winner make the January switch to the Blues and only managed to get the deal over the line in the last day of the window. Friday's clash also saw Reece James make his return to the starting XI, having been out injured since the December 27 match against Bournemouth. Hakim Ziyech was surprisingly included too, just days after a deadline-day move to PSG fell through in bizarre circumstances.

WHAT NEXT FOR CHELSEA? After the Blues take on Fulham, they will meet West Ham in their next Premier League match.