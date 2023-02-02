Will Enzo Fernandez make Chelsea debut vs Fulham? Potter updates on £106.8m January signing

Graham Potter has hinted that record-breaking January signing Enzo Fernandez could make his Chelsea debut in a derby date with Fulham.

Blues ready for derby date at Stamford Bridge

Argentine midfielder acquired on deadline day

Waiting on clearance to face the Cottagers

WHAT HAPPENED? The Blues shattered the British transfer record when splashing out £106.8 million ($131m) on Argentina international midfielder Fernandez as the winter window swung shut. There is still paperwork to process before the 22-year-old World Cup winner is given a green light to make his bow for Chelsea, but that could be completed in time for him to see minutes at Stamford Bridge on Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: Quizzed on whether Fernandez will be available for a meeting with west London neighbours, Potter told reporters: “We'll see. We've got to go through the paperwork and get the clearance and all that. My Spanish isn't great and his English isn't great, but we'll get there. He is an impressive young man and we're looking forward to working with him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: While Fernandez could come into contention to face Fulham, Chelsea are still without the likes of Mateo Kovacic, N'Golo Kante, Christian Pulisic, Armando Broja and Denis Zakaria. Potter said when asked for a fitness update on his squad: “We've got Ben Chilwell, Reece James, Raheem Sterling and Loftus-Cheek in the squad. Not 90 minutes but in the squad. Wesley Fofana training with the squad but he will step up. We're still without the others.”

WHAT NEXT? Chelsea head into a meeting with Fulham sat 10th in the Premier League table – 10 points adrift of the top four and Champions League qualification – and with all eyes on them following another window of big spending on new recruits.