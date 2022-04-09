Enock Mwepu: Brighton midfielder sets personal best against Arsenal

Enock Mwepu achieved a personal best as Brighton & Hove Albion secured a 2-1 away victory over Arsenal in Saturday’s Premier League encounter.

Playing in his 13th match of the 2021-22 campaign, the Zambia international found the net and provided an assist as Graham Potter’s team subdued the Gunners.

After setting up Leandro Trossard in the 28th minute, the midfielder registered his name among the goalscorers - six minutes after the hour mark - after he was teed up by Moises Caicedo.

Interestingly, that effort - his second in the English elite division came from his only shot on target against the Emirates Stadium club.

In addition, he is the second-highest scoring Zambian after Leicester City’s Patson Daka - who has scored two goals more.

Brighton’s Enock Mwepu has been involved in five goals in his last five Premier League games (1 goal, 4 assists), with today being the first time he’s both scored and assisted in the same game. #ARSBHA pic.twitter.com/ZjlO6cxDxv — Shina Oludare 🇳🇬 (@sportingshina) April 9, 2022

With that, he has now scored and assisted in the same game for the first time in the English top-flight having joined the Falmer Stadium giants from Red Bull Salzburg.

Also, the 24-year-old has been involved in five goals in his last five Premier League games (1 goal, 4 assists) for the Seagulls.

Despite the Gunners pulling a goal back courtesy of Martin Odegaard with a minute left on the clock, Mikel Arteta’s men were unable to stop Brighton from securing all points.

Even with his impressive display, Mwepu was subbed off for Ghana prospect Tariq Lamptey in the 77th minute.

For his contributions, he accounted for three shots, one key pass, three dribbles, 52 touches, 26 passes and a passing accuracy of 80.8 percent.

On the defensive side, the African made three total tackles, six interceptions as well as three clearances with statistics showing he committed just two fouls.

Lifted by his team’s result in London, manager Potter waxed lyrical about his players’ performance.

“It’s a massive result for us and because it’s the most recent one, I’ll say it’s up there with the very best,” he told the media, as per the club website.

“It’s a fantastic feeling, three points in the Premier League, and the game showed how difficult they are to get – especially away from home and especially against the teams challenging for the top places.”

This win takes them to 11th on the log having garnered 37 points from 31 outings.

Now unbeaten in their last two matches in all competitions, Brighton would be aiming to extend their impressive run against Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur on April 16.