WATCH: Samuel Iling-Junior scores on his full debut for Juventus and becomes just third English player to net for the Bianconeri

Samuel Iling-Junior marked an impressive first Serie A start, creating and scoring the opening goal in Juventus' crunch win at Atalanta.

Londoner opens scoring on first league start

Bianconeri score important win

Only third Englishman to score for Juve

WHAT HAPPENED? The former-Chelsea youth prospect made a huge impact on his first Serie A start, robbing Davide Zappacosta of possession before storming down the left flank and thumping home Adrien Rabiot's cutback. The goal was the first time an Englishman had scored for the Old Lady since David Platt some 30 years ago and only the third time ever.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Iling-Junior's strike made the breakthrough for Juventus against Champions League rivals Atlanta. The Bianconeri went on to seal victory deep in injury time with a goal from Dusan Vlahovic.

WHAT NEXT FOR ILING-JUNIOR & JUVE? Second-placed Juve turn their attention to the Europa League thei week as they host Sevilla in their semi-final first leg on Thursday night.