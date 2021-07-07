England vs Denmark: TV channel, live stream, team news & Euro 2020 semi-final preview

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions go up against an emboldened Danish side for the right to contest the final

England lock horns with Denmark at Wembley on Wednesday evening in the semi-final of Euro 2020, with the two sides looking to join Italy in the final.

The Three Lions have yet to concede a goal at the tournament, beating Germany and Ukraine in the knockout stage thus far, but will remain wary of a galvanised Denmark team.

One-time European Championship winners, the Danes have had to endure the trauma of Christian Eriksen's on-pitch cardiac arrest, but still managed to cruise into the semi-finals.

Ahead of the game, Goal has the details of how to watch on TV, stream live online, team news and more.

Game England vs Denmark Date Wednesday July 7, 2021 Time 8pm BST / 3pm ET

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

ITV is showing the game between England and Denmark live on TV in the United Kingdom (UK). An online stream is available through the ITV Hub.

UK TV channel Online stream ITV ITV Hub

ESPN, TUDN USA and Univision are broadcasting England vs Denmark live on TV in the United States (U.S.). Online streams are available using Univision NOW, ESPN+ and the TUDN app.

U.S. TV channel Online stream ESPN / TUDN USA / Univision Univision NOW / ESPN+ / TUDN app

Team news & squads

Position England players Goalkeepers Pickford, Ramsdale, Johnstone Defenders Walker, Shaw, Stones, Maguire, Trippier, Mings, Coady, Chilwell, White, James Midfielders Rice, Grealish, Henderson, Phillips, Mount, Foden, Saka, Bellingham Forwards Kane, Sterling, Rashford, Sancho, Calvert-Lewin

Bukayo Saka is expected to return to the England team at the expense of Jadon Sancho after recovering from the knock which prevented his involvement in the quarter-final.

Gareth Southgate may make some tactical changes, but is unlikely to tinker too much in terms of personnel, with Harry Kane set to lead the line with Raheem Sterling in support.

That means Jack Grealish is likely to have to accept a role from the substitutes' bench.

Predicted England starting XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Maguire, Shaw; Phillips, Rice, Mount, Saka, Sterling; Kane.

Position Denmark squad Goalkeepers Schmeichel, Lossl, Ronnow Defenders Christensen, Andersen, Vestergaard, Kjaer, Maehle, Jorgensen, Stryger Larsen, Boilesen Midfielders Skov, Delaney, Norgaard, Wass, Hojbjerg, Jensen, Christiansen Forwards Dolberg, Braithwaite, Skov Olsen, Damsgaard, Wind, Poulsen, Cornelius

Denmark are of course without their talisman Christian Eriksen, but the Inter playmaker is now out of hospital as he continues his recovery.

Head coach Kasper Hjulmand is not expected to change his starting team much, if at all, with Kasper Schmeichel, Simon Kjaer and Kasper Dolberg all expected to start.

Predicted Denmark starting XI: Schmeichel; Christensen, Kjaer, Vestergaard; Stryger Larsen, Delaney, Hojbjerg, Maehle; Damsgaard, Braithwaite, Dolberg.

England are 8/11 favourites to win against Denmark in the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Denmark are priced at 17/4 to pull off an upset and book their place in the final.

Full betting preview

Recent results & head-to-head

Last five results

England results Denmark results Ukraine 0-4 England (Jul 3) Czech Republic 1-2 Denmark (Jul 3) England 2-0 Germany (Jun 29) Wales 0-4 Denmark (Jun 26) Czech Republic 0-1 England (Jun 22) Russia 1-4 Denmark (Jun 21) Scotland 0-0 England (Jun 18) Denmark 1-2 Belgium (Jun 17) England 1-0 Croatia (Jun 13) Denmark 0-1 Finland (Jun 12)

Head-to-head