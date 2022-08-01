England forward Mead wins Euro 2022 Best Player award & Golden Boot

The 27-year-old was a pivotal figure as Sarina Wiegman's team went on to win the tournament for the first time

England forward Beth Mead has been named the Women's Euro 2022 Player of the Tournament and won the competition's Golden Boot award. The Lionesses star was the tournament's top goalscorer with six goals and made five assists to help lead the national team to continental success.

England secured the title with a 2-1 win after extra-time against Germany in the final and Mead was a pivotal figure in their journey to securing the title.

How did Beth Mead perform at the Women's Euro 2022?

The 27-year-old featured in all six matches that England played to secure their first European Championship title.

The winger was given the Player of the Match award twice in the tournament. She stood out with a sublime hat-trick in England's 8-0 demolition of Norway in the group stage to win the award for the first time.

Then, she put in another impressive display as Sarina Wiegman's team beat Sweden 4-0 in the semi-finals.

UEFA's technical team selected her as the best performing player in the competition, following in the footsteps of 2017 winner Lieke Martens and Germany's Nadine Angerer, who won it in 2013.

"I can't believe it. Sometimes football puts you down, but bouncing back is the best way. I'm speechless, I can't take it all in... I'm in shock," Mead told BBC Sport.

"I've had a good cry with my mum and dad. I am so proud of this team, I love this team and I love this country!"

Oberdorf wins Young Player of the Tournament

Mead was not the only player singled out for a special prize in the competition.

Despite her side's upsetting result in the final, Germany midfielder Lena Oberdorf was named the Young Player of the Tournament.

The 20-year-old, who was voted the best teenage footballer in the world by NXGN in 2020, impressed in the middle of the park for the runners-up in her five appearances.