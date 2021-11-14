Tammy Abraham says Jose Mourinho has taught him to be a "monster" as he continues to develop an aggressive streak under the Roma boss.

Abraham brought the curtain down on his five-year career at Chelsea by signing for Roma in the summer transfer window.

The 24-year-old failed to nail down a regular spot in the Blues' starting XI, but is already a mainstay in Mourinho's lineup at Stadio Olimpico, and he says the Portuguese has been pushing him to work on one key facet of his game.

What's been said?

Pressed on what he has learned from Mourinho at the start of the 2021-22 campaign, Abraham told reporters while away on international duty: "Just be a monster really!

"I think one of the things he said was I was too much of a nice player and that you have to show that aggressiveness as you're getting older as a striker.

"It's not always about being nice on the pitch. You need that character, you need that presence to frighten defenders and I think that's something I'm learning and getting better at."

Abraham's bright start at Roma

Abraham has recorded five goals and two assists in his first 17 outings across all competitions for Roma, who are currently sitting sixth in the Serie A standings.

The 24-year-old only has one goal to his name from his last eight outings, but has no regrets about leaving his comfort zone in England to take up a new challenge in Italy.

Abraham, who came on as a substitute in the Three Lions' 5-0 World Cup qualifying win over Albania on Friday, has added on why he decided to leave Chelsea: "It's always tough, moving and going to experience a different country and different culture.

"I felt the sooner I settled in the better, and started learning different types of football and different styles. I've gone to spread my wings and hopefully I can keep up the level of performances I need to stay in the team.

"Of course [the World Cup] was in the back of my mind but really I just wanted to play football. For me, it's still a young career and I just felt I needed to go out and play some games to improve and hit the highest levels and hopefully I can keep striving on."

