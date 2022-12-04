News Matches
England confirm Sterling will miss World Cup last 16 tie with Senegal due to 'family matter'

Raheem Sterling was left out of the England squad for the World Cup last 16 clash against Senegal on Sunday because of a "family matter".

The winger was absent from the starting XI for the knockout tie, and an update from the England team's Twitter account read: "Raheem Sterling is not available for selection for the #ThreeLions tonight as he is dealing with a family matter."

More to follow...

