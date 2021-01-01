England squad: Lingard, Shaw & Stones return with Bellingham set for competitive debut

Gareth Southgate has made his latest selection, with the Three Lions readying themselves for the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying duty

Jude Bellingham is in line to make his competitive debut for England after being included in Gareth Southgate’s latest selection for the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying.

The Borussia Dortmund midfielder, who is just 17 years of age, made his senior bow for the Three Lions in an international friendly clash with the Republic of Ireland in November 2020.

He will now be looking to figure in meetings with San Marino, Albania and Poland, with Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins another starry-eyed hopeful that has edged out Leeds United frontman Patrick Bamford to earn a maiden call-up.

Notable names in the England squad

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has been welcomed back from the international wilderness.

The last of the 25-year-old’s eight caps for England was won way back in 2018, with struggles for form and fitness seeing him slip down the pecking order.

Shaw is, however, considered to be at the peak of his powers in 2020-21, with six assists and a rare goal recorded for his club side this season.

Another man who was in danger of becoming a forgotten figure at Old Trafford, Jesse Lingard, is also back in Southgate’s plans.

The 28-year-old has been thriving during a productive loan spell at West Ham, with his creative qualities returning to the fore on an English top-flight stage.

John Stones is also looking to make the most of a domestic reversal in fortune as he returns to the national team fold.

The Manchester City defender has not represented his country since November 2019, but has made himself impossible to overlook with a string of fine performances under Pep Guardiola.

More to follow...