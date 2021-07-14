'England deserved their penalty trauma' - Germany legend Matthaus hammers Three Lions & their fans

The former Bayern Munich star was unimpressed with the conduct and behaviour shown by Gareth Southgate's side and their supporters

England and their supporters "deserve the trauma" of their Euro 2020 final penalty shootout heartbreak against Italy owing to their conduct throughout the tournament, claims Germany legend Lothar Matthaus.

The Three Lions suffered a 3-2 spot-kick reverse against the Azzurri at Wembley on Sunday, having held Roberto Mancini's side to a 1-1 draw after extra-time.

And former Ballon d'Or winner Matthaus has little sympathy for Gareth Southgate's side, with the 60-year-old particularly unimpressed with the behaviour of certain supporters.

What has been said?

"English fans were hostile to the little girl in the Germany jersey," Matthaus wrote in SportBild. "They were whistling the opposing national anthems.

"Denmark's goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel was blinded with a laser during a penalty that Raheem Sterling dived to get in the semi-finals.

"Add to that the racist hostility towards their own players after the final. Dear Englishmen, that was unsportsmanlike behaviour that we did not know from you and never want to see again.

"So, sorry for the players but you deserve the trauma after the final was lost on penalties."

What incidents is Matthaus referring to?

Matthaus's comments about the "little girl in the Germany jersey" relate to England supporters mocking a young German fan after she was seen crying during the Three Lions' 2-0 win over Joachim Low's side in the first knockout stage of Euro 2020.

The whistling of the opposition national anthems at Wembley became something of a recurring theme, with Southgate having even publicly requested the fans didn't boo the Italy anthem before the final.

There was controversy in the semi-final win over Denmark, meanwhile, with UEFA having subsequently hit the Three Lions with a £26,000 fine for offences including the shining of a laser pointer at Leicester City goalkeeper Schmeichel before Harry Kane's penalty.

Indeed, Sterling has been accused of diving to win the spot-kick that Kane went on to miss before tapping home the rebound to score the goal that took England through to the final.

There has also been abhorrent racist abuse on social media aimed at Three Lions players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, with the trio having been unsuccessful with their spot-kicks in the shootout loss to Italy.

