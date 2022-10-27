England captains Kane and Williamson unveil stunning 50ft graffiti-style London mural in their honour

- Kane led England to WC semi and Euros final
- Williamson won women's Euros as captain
- Kane will lead Three Lions in Qatar
WHAT HAPPENED? The current men's and women's England teams are two of the most successful in recent memory. The Lionesses became the first-ever senior Three Lions side to win the Euros in the summer following a semi-final and a final appearance in the last two major tournaments for Gareth Southgate's men's side. The two captains of those teams - Kane and Williamson - have shown exemplary leadership in the last few years and have now been immortalised at TOCA Social inside the O2 Arena in London.
WHAT THEY SAID: Reacting to seeing himself in mural form, Kane said: "It’s a real honour to feature in such a unique piece of artwork at TOCA Social and I really hope it inspires people and leaves them feeling motivated to follow their dreams and have a go at playing TOCA or a game of football outdoors, and perhaps going all the way to the top.”
Williamson then added: “I’d like to thank MurWalls, TOCA Social and everyone involved for making this mural happen. Leading by example and being a communicator are just a few of the elements needed to be a good leader, and I hope this sends a message to young players that anything is possible.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Having two excellent role models leading the two senior England senior teams can only be a positive for the young people looking to them for inspiration across the country.
WHAT NEXT FOR KANE & WILLIAMSON? When he leads the Three Lions to Qatar, the Tottenham striker will be hoping to emulate his female counterpart in lifting a major international trophy in 2022. Williamson's game time has been limited since leading England to glory at Wembley as she has recently been sidelined with an injury.