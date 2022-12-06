'You have to have that dog in you' - England star Bellingham ready to go to 'war' in crucial France World Cup quarter-final clash

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has opened up on his competitive nature ahead of the Three Lions' World Cup quarter-final with France.

Bellingham impressing in Qatar

England face France next

Says 'every game's a war'

WHAT HAPPENED? The Dortmund youngster has caught the eye for England at World Cup 2022 and has opened up on his approach to the game. Bellingham says he may be a nice guy off the pitch but is always up for a battle when he's playing.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I think when you’ve got the dog, you’re just born with it, really. The way I was raised in football, you had to have that dog in you a little bit and I go into the games knowing every game’s a war and you got to be up for it. I think that’s something I have," he said.

"I feel like off the pitch, I’m a nice guy but when I get onto the pitch, something kind of takes over me, to be honest, I feel like you’ve got no friends out there except the ones wearing the same kit. Anyone who is not wearing that, it’s, it’s kind of, no beef… but there is something that’s a little bit personal."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Bellingham's performances in Qatar have drawn plenty of praise, with England team-mate Phil Foden claiming he will go on to become the best midfielder in the world. The 19-year-old will now get the chance to test himself against the best in the planet when England take on defending champions France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

DID YOU KNOW? Bellingham became the youngest player to assist in a World Cup game for England against Senegal in the last 16.

WHAT NEXT FOR ENGLAND? Gareth Southgate may make changes to his team for the clash with France but it would be a huge surprise if Bellingham were not in the starting XI for Saturday's match.