'He's a baller, way above the rest' - Endrick eager to link up with Kylian Mbappe at Real Madrid when he completes transfer to Santiago Bernabeu in 2024

Future Real Madrid star Endrick is keen on playing alongside Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe at Santiago Bernabeu.

WHAT HAPPENED? Real Madrid agreed on a deal with Brazilian giants Palmeiras to sign Endrick in 2022 after Los Blancos agreed to pay the player's €60 million (£52m/$64m) release clause, with €35m due upfront and a further €25m in add-ons. The youngster will join the Spanish giants in 2024, once he turns 18.

While there is still a year left before Endrick will head to Spain, the Brazilian is already excited about the thought of playing alongside stars like Vinicius Jr. and Mbappe next season.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking to L’Équipe, Endrick said, "Playing with Vini and Mbappe would be wonderful. They’re both spectacular and I would be really happy to play with such big players. He’s (Mbappe) a baller. He is way above the rest. He is decisive, spectacular, super fast, and he dribbles better now."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The French star was closely linked with a move to Real Madrid this summer after he informed Paris Saint-Germain that he won't extend his stay at the club beyond the 2023/24 season. Mbappe, though, ended up staying in Paris but is likely to move to Madrid next season.

WHAT NEXT? Endrick could be next seen in action when Palmeiras face Goias in the Brazilian league on September 15.