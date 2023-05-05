End of the road for Hugo Lloris at Tottenham? Veteran goalkeeper out for the season with thigh injury

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Hugo Lloris has picked up an injury sidelining him for the remainder of the campaign.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Tottenham captain sustained a heartbreaking injury during Spurs' 6-1 defeat at St James Park to Newcastle United. Interim boss Ryan Mason has confirmed that Lloris will be sidelined for the remainder of the season as the Lillywhites look to fight for a European spot during the business end of the campaign.

WHAT THEY SAID: Spurs host Crystal Palace on Saturday and Lloris' deputy, Fraser Forster will be seen between the sticks for Mason's men.

“Hugo’s out for the season. We had the results back. Obviously disappointing, but we kind of feared that initially. We did some more tests and he won’t play for us again this season,'' Mason told reporters.

"I can’t speak about next season but what I can say is that he has a very important role for us until the end of the season. We need him. We need him to be part of the group and I’m sure he will be,” suggested Mason talking about the French keeper's future at the club.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lloris has just one year left on his contract at Tottenham and could leave the club after a disappointing campaign. Spurs are currently in seventh spot in the league, nine points behind Manchester United who are up in fourth.

WHAT NEXT FOR LLORIS? The 36-year-old will currently focus on recovering from his hip injury. The former French international could look to weigh up his options in the upcoming transfer window as he has only one year left on his current contract.