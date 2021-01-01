En-Nesyri becomes top-scoring Moroccan in La Liga history as Sevilla pip Levante

The 23-year-old reached an all-time best in the Spanish top-flight and also helped Julen Lopetegui's men grab maximum points on the road

Youssef En-Nesyri has become the highest scoring Morccoan player in La Liga after his match-winning goal in Sevilla’s 1-0 win over Levante.

Wednesday's effort took En-Nesyri's tally to 17 goals which broke Youssed El-Arabi's previous record of 16 goals scored during the 2015-16 season at Granada.

After a goalless first-half, the Atlas Lions striker scored the crucial goal that separated both teams in the 53rd minute as Julen Lopetegui's side left Estadio Ciudad de Valencia with all three points.

⚽️ 16 – El-Arabi (15/16)

⚽️ 17 – EN-NESYRI (20/21)



🇲🇦🕶️ @ennesyri9 becomes the Moroccan player with most goals in a single #LaLigaSantander season! #LevanteSevillaFC pic.twitter.com/YXMm11YZ7n — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) April 21, 2021

En-Nesyri saw 86 minutes of action before he was replaced while compatriot goalkeeper Yassine Bounou kept a clean sheet and Munir El Haddadi came on as an 89th-minute substitute for Lucas Ocampos.

The victory, meanwhile, was Sevilla’s third consecutive away win in La Liga and it shot them to third in the league table, level on 67 points with second-placed Real Madrid, though the Blancos have a game at hand.

"There are many goals, this year I will not count them because the most important thing is to give the team victory,” En-Nesyri told the club website.

"Levante is a team that defends well, but we had concentration until the end, scoring that first goal that gives us the three points.”

With 17 goals in 32 matches so far, En-Nesyri is the fourth top scorer in the Spanish top-flight this season, behind Luis Suarez and Karim Benzema (19 goals), Gerard Moreno (20 goals) and Lionel Messi (23 goals).

The 23-year-old will aim to continue his impressive run in front of goal and also help Sevilla extend their seven-game unbeaten streak when they host Granada at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for their next La Liga fixture on Sunday.