The Nigeria international made a significant impact as the Reds strolled past the Mariners in Tuesday’s Cup fixture

Emmanuel Dennis contributed an assist on his Nottingham Forest debut as the Reds overpowered Grimsby Town 3-0 in Tuesday’s EFL League Cup encounter.

The former Watford forward was an unused substitute as the City Ground side played out a 1-1 draw with Everton in the Premier League at the weekend.

Against the Mariners, manager Steve Cooper made 11 changes from Saturday’s draw at Goodison Park, with Dennis named in starting XI alongside Wayne Hennessey, Giulian Biancone, Aaron Donnelly, Remo Freuler and Cheikhou Kouyate – who was handed his first start.

The Nigeria international justified his inclusion by setting up Ryan Yates for the opener in the 18th minute at Blundell Park.

Benefitting from a pass from Sam Surridge who won possession on the edge of Grimsby’s penalty area, Dennis picked out an unmarked Yates who fired home brilliantly on his left foot into the top right corner of Max Crocombe’s goal.

Surridge doubled the advantage 10 minutes before the half-time break after he was teed up by Portuguese midfielder Cafu.

After playing for 75 minutes, Dennis was subbed off for compatriot Taiwo Awoniyi – who played a role in the club’s final goal.

Two minutes later, Cooper’s team sealed victory against the League Two side with Surridge completing his brace of the night.

Awoniyi cut in from the left before finding Cafu, who in turn played through the English forward again to emphatically fire past Crocombe.

For Kouyate, he was replaced by Oliver Hammond in the 69th minute while Cameroon prospect Loic Mbe Soh was an unused substitute.

With this result, Forest are through to the third round of the League Cup.

"I really liked us in the first half and I thought we really controlled the game," a delighted Cooper told the club website.

"We scored two particularly good goals, one from the turnover with a high press which was a nice finish from Sam and obviously a brilliant finish from Yatesy for the first.

"Second half we had to manage some pressure and although we got through it, we could've managed some situations better, particularly at the start of the half.”

Having enjoyed a winning start, Dennis would be hoping to be considered for Sunday’s Premier League fixture versus Tottenham Hotspur.