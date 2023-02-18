Emiliano Martinez EMBARRASSED against Arsenal as he scores cruel own goal & then leaves open goal for Gabriel Martinelli to add a fourth

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez conceded scored an own goal and was caught upfield as Arsenal ran out 4-2 winners at Villa Park.

Arsenal come from behind to beat Villa

Martinez own goal puts Gunners 3-2 up

Goalkeeper then caught upfield as Arsenal score fourth

WHAT HAPPENED? Emi Martinez had a day to forget against former club Arsenal as the Gunners twice came from behind to win 4-2 at Villa Park. The game was level at 2-2 when Martinez scored an own goal. A Jorginho shot from range crashed against the woodwork before deflecting off the goalkeeper and into the net. Substitute Gabriel Martinelli then sealed the victory as ran clear on the counter and tapped home, while Martinez was stranded upfield after coming up for a corner.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Villa had looked set to put another dent in Arsenal's title hopes, but Mikel Arteta's team responded well, scoring two late goals to put the Gunners three points clear at the top of the table. Martinez had tried to make amends for his own goal by coming up for a corner deep into stoppage time. However, the move backfired completey as Arsenal caught the Villans out with a quick counter that had Martinelli celebrating even before he tapped into an empty net.

WHAT NEXT: Arsenal take on Leicester next in the Premier League, while Aston Villa are at Everton.