Emiliano Martinez's agent admits Argentina World Cup hero is 'targeting the Champions League'

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez won the World Cup and the Golden Glove in Qatar, and his agent is not ruling out a move.

WHAT HAPPENED? Martinez played a key role in Argentina's World Cup triumph, particularly in the final when he made a vital save from Randal Kolo Muani in extra-time. The stopper also denied Kingsley Coman in the penalty shootout as the Albiceleste claimed glory. Martinez's agent, Gustavo Doni, has now spoken about his future and is not ruling out a move away from Aston Villa.

WHAT THEY SAID: "There are few clubs right now who could afford a goalkeeper like him. But Serie A, why not?" he told Tuttomercatoweb. "Clearly, he is aiming high and targeting the Champions League."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Martinez moved to Villa from Arsenal in 2020 and established himself as first choice, signing a contract extension in January that runs until 2027. However, the goalkeeper's heroics in Qatar may well have attracted admirers and his agent's comments suggest he could be tempted by a transfer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MARTINEZ? The goalkeeper is due to return to club side Aston Villa after the World Cup. The Villans' first game back is against Liverpool on Boxing Day in the Premier League.