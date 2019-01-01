Emery hits rock bottom! Abject Arsenal sink to new low in loss to Eintracht Frankfurt

The Gunners were beaten 2-1 by the German side in the Europa League on Thursday night as struggles continued under the Spanish manager

Unai Emery may have finally just hit rock bottom.

Arsenal’s beleaguered head coach must have thought things couldn’t get any worse after Saturday’s miserable performance against Southampton which left fans chanting for him to be sacked.

But he would have been wrong because tonight his misery has plunged to new depths following a 2-1 defeat against Eintracht Frankfurt.

This latest horror show, which leaves Arsenal needing to win in Liege in their final group game to guarantee top spot, means Emery’s side have now gone seven games without a victory in all competitions.

And it was all played out in front of the lowest ever attendance at the Emirates Stadium. Official figures, based on tickets sold, will show there were 49,419 inside the ground, but the real figure was way below 30,000.

This surely is as bad as it gets for Emery? He can’t survive this, can he?

For the first 45 minutes it looked like Arsenal were finally going to get their first win since Nicolas Pepe’s late heroics earned them victory against Vitoria in this competition back in October.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s 10th goal of the season gave the hosts a deserved lead at the break against a Frankfurt side who had offered next to nothing.

But from the moment Daichi Kamada equalised with the visitors’ first shot on target early in the second half, you could sense there was only going to be one winner.

Kamada struck again 10 minutes later to give the German side the lead and Arsenal had no answer.

To their credit, the home fans stuck with their side until the end - but the few that were still in the stadium at the full-time whistle made their feelings abundantly clear.

Surely this has to be the end for Emery now?

As the clock ticked down he looked a beaten man. Hands plunged deep in his pockets, he had nothing left to give. It was hard not to feel sorry for him.

Arsenal head to Norwich on Sunday and for the sake of everyone, including Emery himself, a change has to made before that trip to Carrow Road.

It’s clear he can’t turn this slump around. Tonight he brought back Granit Xhaka for the first time since stripping him of the captaincy and paired him with David Luiz in central midfield to try and make things more compact.

But Luiz was off with a chest injury before half-time and Xhaka limped through the second half with an ankle problem. That just sums up how things are going for Emery right now.

This is the first time since 1992 that Arsenal have gone seven games without a win and the way things are going you would have no confidence in them ending that run at Norwich on Sunday.

Something has to change and it has to be Emery. He’s lost the fans and the players and there is simply no way back.