Emelec vs LDU Quito: How to watch Ecuador Serie A matches

The hosts have the chance to go top with victory in Saturday's crunch clash

Serie A is the top level of football in Ecuador, with 16 teams from across the country fighting it out in the 2021 edition which started Friday.

The new campaign will be divided into two stages, with a winner crowned at the end of each phase.

The two victors will then advance to the finals in order to dispute the title of champion at the end of the year.

How to watch Emelec vs LDU Quito

Emelec have been in fine form at the start of the 2021 season and currently sit second in Serie A behind reigning champions Barcelona.

The leaders suffered their first defeat on Thursday against Deportivo Cuenca, meaning their Guayaquil rivals can overtake them with victory over Liga de Quito on Saturday.

Liga are the only team in Ecuador's top flight yet to taste defeat, but they have also struggled to win games so far.

With four draws in six matches they sit down in sixth, although a win in Guayaquil would catapult the former Copa Libertadores winners into the title race.

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 10 3pm/6pm Emelec vs LDU Quito Fanatiz

What other Serie A matches are available on Fanatiz?

Date Time (US PT / ET) Match Channel April 10 10:15am/1:15pm Independiente del Valle vs Catolica Fanatiz April 10 12:30pm/3:30pm Macara vs 9 de Octubre Fanatiz

