Elneny reminds Lacazette of his assist after French forward ends Arsenal stay

The 29-year-old Pharoah has sent a message to the French international who has left the Gunners

Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny has reminded forward Alexandre Lacazette to remember his assist for his first goal in club colours after he left the North London side on Friday.

The Premier League club announced the departure of the 31-year-old French international at the end of his contract, amid reports he will rejoin former club Lyon.

“Alex [Lacazette] will be leaving us at the end of his current contract, which runs until June 30,” Arsenal confirmed on their official website. “Since joining us from Lyon in July 2017, Laca made 206 appearances in all competitions, scoring 71 goals.”

Elneny is among the three players whose contracts at Arsenal were ending in June but he recently penned a one-year extension. The other player is Ghana prospect Eddie Nketiah.

The 29-year-old Egypt international has taken to his social media pages to wish Lacazette well and was quick to remind him of what he can't forget.

In the post, Lacazette wrote: “Once a Gunner, Always a Gunner,” Elneny responded: “All the best bro… It was a pleasure to play with you and don’t forget, the first goal you scored for Arsenal was my assist.”

Once a gunner, Always a Gunner.❤️♣️ pic.twitter.com/RouDBIiGVy — Alexandre Lacazette (@LacazetteAlex) June 3, 2022

On August 11, Lacazette made his Premier League debut against Leicester City and scored after 94 seconds to give Arsenal a 1-0 lead in an eventual 4-3 win.

Last season, Elneny stepped in well in the absence of injured Thomas Partey for the Gunners.

On signing a new deal, Elneny stressed the importance of the Gunners winning the Premier League and securing the Champions League spot.

“Everyone needs to go to the Champions League, everyone needs to win the league. This is what we need, and this is what I love now from Mikel [Arteta], and we push to be like this all the time,” explained Elneny.

“Of course, I need to be a part of this, of this project to win the league, to go to the Champions League - why not? Because we deserve it, and we are one of the biggest clubs in the world.”

Elneny is currently with the Pharaohs, who are preparing for their 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying group opener against Guinea at Cairo International Stadium on June 5.

Egypt are drawn in Group D alongside Ethiopia, Guinea, and Malawi and they will face the Walia Ibex in the matchday two fixture at Bingu National Stadium on June 9.