‘I always love Arsenal’ – Elneny ready to renew deal with the Gunners

The Egyptian midfielder wants to continue plying his trade in North London as he chases first-team action

Mohamed Elneny has confirmed his readiness to pen a new Arsenal contract with his current deal expected to run out in June 2022.

Elneny has been with the Gunners since January 2016 when he completed a permanent switch from Basel, and he was later handed an extension in 2018 after his fine performances under Arsene Wenger.

The 28-year-old has been impressive for Mikel Arteta's side this season and he was recently applauded for getting the reward for his hard work after a stunning goal against Olympiacos in their 3-1 win last Thursday.

With 30 appearances under his belt across all competitions so far, Elneny is enjoying his time in North London even as he continues to fight for a regular starting spot.

“Of course for me I always love Arsenal. If Arsenal said to me sign a new contract of course I will be happy to do this,” Elneny was quoted by Football London.

“Of course I want to always be in the first XI, I will be available to play all the time. I do everything I have to be in the starting eleven. If Mikel decides for me to be in the pitch, I do everything in training and build myself to be available.

“If he thinks I can start I will start, if he thinks I can be on the bench when I come in I'll do my best to hold my position. I need to always be available to help my team-mates.”

Elneny’s strike against Olympiacos in the Europa League Round of 16 was his second goal of the season, however, he revealed the daily work he is doing behind the scenes with one of the coaching staff, Steve Round.

He added: “Every day after training with Steve [Round], after training is finished he takes me for shooting training. I need to work on this because when I score goals everything becomes good for me.

“It's a nice feeling for me to help my team win the games and improve myself. This is something really nice and I need to keep working all the time.”

All four of Elneny’s goals for the Gunners have come in European competitions and he picked his maiden goal in a Uefa Champions League clash on March 16, 2016, as his all-time best.

“Always the favourite for me is the one against Barcelona. It was my first goal for Arsenal and it was the first game for me in the Champions League. It was nice to score and seeing the goal after I felt amazing,” he concluded.