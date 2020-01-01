‘Elneny the closest Arsenal have had to Vieira’ – Gilberto Silva questions snub of Egyptian midfielder

A member of the Gunners’ legendary 2003-04 ‘Invincibles’ squad feels a man currently out on loan at Besiktas could have been given more of a chance

Mohamed Elneny is the closest thing that Arsenal have had to another Patrick Vieira, claims Gilberto Silva, with a lack of opportunities for the Egyptian midfielder coming as a surprise to an ‘Invincible’ hero.

During the glory years of Arsene Wenger’s managerial heyday in north London, the Gunners boasted the strongest of spines in a star-studded side.

Vieira was very much a part of that, with the Frenchman becoming club captain and a talismanic presence.

More teams

Finding suitable successors to a modern-day legend was always going to be difficult, and Arsenal have struggled to fill some big boots in the middle of the park.

Many have tried to follow in Vieira’s footsteps, but few have got anywhere close to replicating his high standards.

Elneny is among those to have taken on the challenge, but the 27-year-old is currently taking in a season-long loan at Turkish side Besiktas.

Silva believes a man with 89 appearances for Arsenal to his name could have been given more of a chance to prove his worth.

The former Brazil international told France Football of the Gunners' efforts to find cover in roles that he and Vieira once filled: “In the last few years, the situation has been difficult at Arsenal.

“They have very similar players in midfield, with profiles that resemble each other and not really players of the profile of Patrick Vieira, or even my profile.

“The only individual who resembled [us], could have been Mohamed Elneny, but he didn't play. But they have not really had those types of players to cover the defensive midfield position.

“Arsenal always plays positively, trying to deploy an attacking game, and it is not easy to find someone to marry the ability to play the forward game and to do the work in the shadows in the defensive phases.”

Elneny is one of several transfer deals to have been written off by Arsenal in recent times, with the Gunners regressing at an alarming rate.

Mikel Arteta has been charged with the task of turning the tide and Silva believes Arsenal can get back on their feet, although fending off big-spending rivals and returning to the summit of English football will not be easy.

Article continues below

The World Cup winner added: “It will not be easy to return to that level. Because apart from the means Arsenal has to progress, other competitors are doing things well. Whether it's Liverpool or Manchester City, for example.

“But I think the club has the capacity to come back to the fore. And I hope they will do it quickly.

“At the moment, it's not easy, obviously, because nobody can show what they are doing. But I think time will allow that: to get results, play beautiful football again and win trophies.”