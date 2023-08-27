'Electric!' - Lamine Yamal backed for 'great future' by Barcelona boss Xavi after star showing in thrilling 4-3 win at Villarreal

Barcelona manager Xavi heaped praise on 16-year-old Lamine Yamal after he turned in a Man of the Match performance against Villarreal.

Yamal assisted Barcelona's first goal

Thrown into the XI with Raphinha suspended

Also hit the post twice

WHAT HAPPENED? The La Masia graduate assisted once and played a crucial role in two more of Barca's goals to land the Man of the Match award as his side came from behind to beat Villarreal. Xavi hailed Yamal after the final whistle before the teenager reflected on his latest eye-catching display.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He is a very good player. Very unbalancing, very electric, a difficult opponent to cover. He has a great future," Xavi said following the 4-3 win.

Yamal added on his performance: "I will take advantage of every opportunity that the manager gives me. I'm not afraid. I try to play football, which is what I do best."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The youngster made his second straight start on Sunday after impressing against Cadiz last week. With first choice right winger Raphinha soon to return from suspension, Xavi now faces a decision as to whether to start Yamal.

WHAT NEXT? Barcelona face Osasuna in La Liga next week, where they will look to win their third game in a row.