El Clasico tickets: How to get them & prices to see Barcelona vs Real Madrid

Considering a trip to Spain to see two of football's titans collide? Goal brings you everything you need to know

El Clasico captures the imagination of football fans across the world, with the appeal of seeing Real Madrid and Barcelona go head-to-head extending way beyond Spain's borders.

The rivalry is deeply entrenched and emblematic of the divides which characterise much of Spain's bitter recent history, which only contributes to the grandeur of the spectacle.

Of course, there's also the small matter of the world's best players being on show, with the likes of Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos providing fireworks.

If you've ever thought about making a pilgrimage to Camp Nou or the Santiago Bernabeu for the famous showdown, Goal takes a look at how to get tickets, prices and more.

How can I get El Clasico tickets?

To get tickets for El Clasico contact the ticket office of Barcelona or Real Madrid directly to make an enquiry. You can also log onto either club's official online ticket portals on their websites.

Generally speaking, the best and safest way to purchase tickets for El Clasico is through these official channels.

As with anything, it usually helps if you know someone who is better placed than you to procure tickets, such as a paid-up club member, for example.

Club members are granted special privileges when it comes to tickets, such as early access, discounts and sometimes exclusive access.

Sometimes it is possible to get tickets at the stadium, but this is a risky approach and not advised, particularly for El Clasico, for which tickets are in high demand.

Other options worth exploring are ticket exchange services such as viagogo, Ticket Compare and StubHub. However, it is possible that prices may be somewhat higher.

Anyone who hopes to go to a Clasico should be wary of ticket touts selling tickets outside the stadium, because they may be unscrupulous with prices and you may not be granted access to the stadium.

Official Real Madrid ticket outlets

Real Madrid official online ticket portal

www.entradas.com (authorised ticketing channel)

(authorised ticketing channel) Real Madrid ticket office: (+34) 902 244 824 (Club members) or (+34) 902 324 324 (Madridista Card holders)

Official Barcelona ticket outlets

Barcelona official online ticket portal

Barcelona ticket office: (+34) 902 1899 00

(+34) 902 1899 00 Official Barcelona stores

What is the price of a ticket to El Clasico?

Ticket prices for El Clasico range from €120 up to a remarkable €1,600 for a VIP package. Ticket prices are more expensive than a normal game in La Liga.

General sale tickets are the cheapest type of tickets, with costs varying depending on the part of the stadium the seat is located and the tier level.

The cheapest Clasico ticket for the general public in 2020 was €120, but, if you wanted to sit in the side grandstand, a ticket would cost €410. A seat in the main stand behind one of the goals cost €250.

Those prices are reduced for paid-up club members.

Prices for hospitality seating - usually reserved for corporate groups - is much higher, with tickets available for anywhere between €1,000 and €1,600.

When do El Clasico tickets go on sale?

It is advisable to keep an eye on the dates that El Clasico fixtures are scheduled for as ticket sales processes for Real Madrid vs Barcelona are different to regular Liga matches.

Tickets for El Clasico usually go on general sale a week before the game is due to be played or, in some cases, a few days before the game.

For example, for the Clasico game at the Santiago Bernabeu on March 1, 2020, tickets went on sale on February 24 for the general public (February 20 for members).

