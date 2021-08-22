Ekoku hits out at Troost-Ekong for costly mistake in Watford loss

The Hornets started their league campaign with a 3-2 win over Aston Villa, but suffered a defeat on Saturday, in which the Super Eagle blundered

Former Nigeria striker Efan Ekoku has blasted Super Eagles vice-captain William Troost-Ekong for his "horrible pass" that led to Brighton and Hove Albion's second goal in their 2-0 win over Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Hornets went behind after just 10 minutes when Shane Duffy headed in a Pascal Gross cross.

Four minutes before the half-time break, Troost-Ekong attempted a pass from the back, but it was intercepted by Mali international Yves Bissouma, who played in Neal Maupay.

The Frenchman then composed himself before slotting the ball past Daniel Bachmann in the Watford goal.

It is a result that took the Seagulls to the second position on the table, behind former champions Liverpool, pending the results of Sunday's matches.

"Just can't do this against players of the quality of Yves Bissouma. Talked about the timing of the challenges," Ekoku told SuperSport as quoted by AllNigeria.

"Look at the speed at which he recovered the ball away from Tom Cleverley. Horrible pass from Troost-Ekong and that is a smart finish from Neal Maupay, gives the goalkeeper the eyes.

"It is not an easy finish, most of the credit has got to go to Bissouma."

Watford started their campaign last weekend with an impressive 3-2 win over Aston Villa.

In the match played at Vicarage Road, 23-year-old Nigeria international Emmanuel Dennis opened the scoring after 10 minutes.

He then turned provider for Senegal international Ismaila Sarr for the second in the 42nd minute to ensure his team went into the half-time break with a 2-0 advantage.

Tom Cleverly set up Cucho for the third to give the team a huge lead with 23 minutes to go.

Villa pulled one back in the 70th minute when John McGinn scored from a Leon Bailey pass, before Danny Ings converted from the penalty spot late on.

The Seagulls started their campaign with a 2-1 win over Burnley - after going down to a James Tarkowski strike, they replied through Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister.