Ejuke powers CSKA Moscow past FC Ural

Chidera Ejuke scored CSKA Moscow’s only goal as they silenced FC Ural 1-0 in Sunday’s Russian Premier League outing.

After a goalless first half, the Nigeria international put Aleksei Berezutski’s men ahead in the 52nd minute.

Fortunately, that proved to be the only goal of the keenly contested affair as the Horses picked all points away from home.

Heading into the encounter, CSKA Moscow had gone on a run of six matches without defeat – with their last outing a 0-0 home draw with Krasnodar.

For the visitors, they were hoping to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to six having defeated Ufa 1-0 away from home before the international window.

As expected, both teams had a fair share of ball possession but were unable to get the goals owing to the impressive shift put in by the goalkeepers.

Ural had numerous scoring opportunities but they paid for their profligacy in front of goal.

Nevertheless, the visitors broke the hosts’ resistance as Ejuke fired past goalkeeper Ilya Pomazun after profiting from shambolic defending by the opposing defenders.

Despite a late attacking rally by Igor Shalimov’s side, they were unable to restore parity as they crumbled to their sixth loss of the 2021-22 campaign.

After putting up an impressive shift, Ejuke – who now boasts three league goals so far – was subbed off for Viktor Vasin five minutes from full time.

Following this result, the Moscow based outfit climbed to fourth on the log having accrued 20 points from 11 matches, while defeat ensured Ural stay in 15th spot with just nine points.

Article continues below

Ejuke saw off competition from captain Igor Akinfeev and Anton Zabolotny to be named as the CSKA Moscow Player of the Month of September.

Although he did not find the net, the skilful winger delivered notable performances for the Red Blues who were unbeaten in all four matches played during that period.

The 23-year-old began his professional career at Gombe United in 2016 before heading to Europe where he represented Norwegian side Valeranga between 2017 and 2019.

On the international scene, he made his Super Eagles debut on October 13, 2020, as Gernot Rohr’s men settled for a 1-1 draw with Tunisia in an international friendly played at the Jacques Lemans Arena.