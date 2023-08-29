‘I would like to move to Paris’: Eintracht Frankfurt star Randal Kolo Muani pushing for PSG transfer before window closes

Eintracht Frankfurt forward Randal Kolo Muani has asked Eintracht Frankfurt to 'accept' a bid from PSG before the transfer window ends.

WHAT HAPPENED? After Frankfurt's best attempts to keep hold of their most prized asset this summer, it seems as though the 24-year-old has made his intentions clear as to where he would like to play his football this season. The Bundesliga side have, however, rejected PSG's advances at present, turning down a €80m offer for the French forward.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking out via Sky Germany on Tuesday, the striker said: ''I owe Eintracht Frankfurt a lot. I've taken the fans to my heart and have always behaved in a highly professional way. I always gave everything for the club until the very end. However, it's no secret that Paris Saint-Germain made a record offer for me. A move to Paris is now a unique opportunity for me. I would like to move to Paris and have also informed the people in charge. I hope and wish that Eintracht will agree to Paris‘ offer and that this move will now be made possible for me."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Kolo Muani's exploits last season have clearly not gone unnoticed, with the France international being linked to a multitude of high-caliber clubs this offseason. After starring in the Bundesliga and the 2022 FIFA World Cup for France, PSG are going all-in for the forward.

Moreso, there are still questions to be answered over the future of current PSG forward Kylian Mbappe, with his contract expiring in one-year's time and interest looming from La Liga side Real Madrid.

WHAT NEXT FOR KOLO MAUNI?: With no personal terms or a fee yet to be agreed, it could be an anxious wait for the 24-year-old, as Friday's deadline has left a short window for the deal to be completed between Frankfurt and PSG.