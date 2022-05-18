Eintracht Frankfurt defeat Rangers in Europa League final shootout as Ramsey misses penalty attempt
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Eintracht Frankfurt won the Europa League final against Rangers on Wednesday in a shootout as Aaron Ramsey missed his attempt.
Rafael Borre converted the match-winning spot kick.
With the victory, Frankfurt secured automatic qualification to the 2022-23 Champions League group stage.
What happened in the match?
After a quiet first half where the biggest story was Frankfurt captain Sebastian Rode's early head injury, each team found the back of the net in the subsequent 45 minutes to send the match to extra time.
Rangers star Joe Aribo capitalised on a defensive error to score in the 57th minute before Rafael Borre equalised in the 69th minute.
Ramsey's missed attempt in the shootout then opened the door for Borre's winner.
