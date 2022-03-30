‘Eguavoen out’ – Super Eagles fans call for sacking of coach after Nigeria World Cup miss

Nigeria fans have taken to their social media pages to vent their anger at coach Augustine Eguavoen after the Super Eagles missed out on the 2022 World Cup finals ticket following a 1-1 draw against Ghana on Tuesday.

The Super Eagles went into the play-off return leg fixture at MKO Abiola National Stadium in Abuja needing to win after managing a 0-0 draw in the first leg at Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi but instead failed to qualify as the Black Stars advanced on the away goal rule.

It was the Black Stars who settled first in the “Jollof derby” and they took a deserved lead through Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey in the 10th minute before Watford defender William Troost-Ekong pulled the Super Eagles level from the penalty spot in the 22nd minute.

Nigeria thought they had taken the lead when Napoli striker Victor Osimhen found the back of the net in the 34th minute but he was flagged down for offside and the decision was confirmed by VAR.

The failure to qualify for the competition in Qatar comes a few months after Nigeria had a disappointing campaign at the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon - again under Eguavoen - as they failed to get past the Round of 16 after losing 1-0 to Tunisia.

The latest result has left Super Eagles fans calling for the head of coach Eguavoen, others asking him to resign or be fired while another lebeled him as the worst ever manager to have handled the national team.

Article continues below

Below is how Nigeria fans reacted to the 1-1 draw.

Congratulations Ghana.

Well deserved.



Augustine Eguavoen time to retire from football. — RIco Swavey 🇳🇬🇺🇸 (@iamricoswavey) March 29, 2022

Augustine Eguavoen isn't good enough to manage the Super Eagles of Nigeria.



Man should consider the Nigerian Premier league instead.



Ghana World Cup coaching Africa pic.twitter.com/ZJgQs8fOvi — Toyeeb 🇳🇬 (@mrlocation_ng) March 29, 2022

Augustine Eguavoen should never coach the Nigerian team again in his life. They should chase all those ex players away from the team and get real professionals — Katungi ♓ (@dreddmatic) March 29, 2022

NFF should sack Augustine Eguavoen ASAP #NGAGHA — Onowu (@Nwadidark) March 29, 2022

Augustine eguavoen should never in his life coach a team again — Usman Gwadabe (@GwadabeUsman) March 29, 2022

Heads must roll. There must be consequences for this failure. You cannot point at any improvement in our football since Augustine Eguavoen became technical director of football; the most sensitive arm of our football. It is the same man that was handed SE coach on a platter.🤡 — Edwin 🌧 (@Edwyeen) March 29, 2022

Augustine Eguavoen is the worst ever football manager I've ever seen. Mumu #NIGGHA #WorldCupQualifiers — Tambuwal (@Hasan__Anfield) March 29, 2022

Augustine Eguavoen should sack himself immediately... — FELIX NONNY (@FelixNonny) March 29, 2022

This clueless Man converted the 'Super Eagles' to 'Super Chickens'...

Augustine Eguavoen out .#WorldCup #NGAGHA Super Eagles pic.twitter.com/CJhbGE7KnC — إبن عبدالرحمــــــــــن (@mams2k) March 29, 2022

Big shame to the Nigerian football federation NFF, as they defeated from black stars of Ghana, AUGUSTINE EGUAVOEN, the head coach of super eagle is what to blame for his segregation shown to his some players there's no progress in disunity pic.twitter.com/ZTMosCy10c — wadzani chinda (@wadzanichinda2) March 29, 2022

Is Over for Augustine Eguavoen — Don Summer (@donsummerone) March 29, 2022

All other country legends doing good for their countries as a coach but Augustine Eguavoen chose to follow the footsteps of someone that once preside us before and come back to hurt us. My country Nigeria 😔 — Mide 👑 (@_Haryormeedeh) March 29, 2022

Eliminated by that Ghana team is a big big disgrace. Without doubt the biggest sporting stain on the history of this nation. Now that I’ve calmed down, yes I respect my elders but I need 5 minutes with Snr Augustine Eguavoen — (500) Days Of Neco (@Lucky_Lugo) March 29, 2022

The Records!



❌ 2012 AFCON Qualifiers

❌ 2012 Olympics Qualifiers

❌ 2021 AFCON Round of 16

❌ 2022 FIFA World Cup Playoffs



In 4 attempts Augustine Eguavoen has failed Nigeria when it mattered most.#FIFAWorldCup #Aprokosailor pic.twitter.com/PJAEJCsJYU — Aproko Sailor (@aprokosailor) March 29, 2022

Meanwhile, other fans have pointed a finger at Nigeria Football Association for their decision to fire German coach Gernot Rohr and replace him with the former defender.

I've always maintained @thenff were wrong to sack Gernot Rohr when they did. It was a decision that so obviously made no sense at all. That said, sacking Gernot Rohr is not 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻 they have failed to qualify for the World Cup; appointing Augustine Eguavoen is. — Solace Chukwu (@TheOddSolace) March 29, 2022

Gernot Rohr far better than Augustine Eguavoen — Abdullahi Muhammad (@Abdullahiguri) March 29, 2022

When you think about it, Genot Rohr was sacked for far less than what Augustine Eguavoen's done in just two bloody months🤣🤣🤣 — Younger (@fhdhdubdh) March 29, 2022

Other fans feel Eguavoen is a good coach but not tactically while another described him as a “natural disaster” and the worst in the history of Nigerian football.

I have always said it Augustine Eguavoen is a good coach though but not sound tactically, oliseh and siasia has been the best indigenous coach we've ever had tactically, not even the late shaibu and keshi could measure, and I stand to be corrected. — T.J (@tjxclusiv) March 29, 2022

Augustine Eguavoen is clueless. No pattern of playing, just kick and follow. smh💀 — Malik Adam Arishekola (@Sayman__) March 29, 2022

This is the worst super Eagles squad have seen in decades



Augustine Eguavoen knows nothing about football.... What a clueless human being 😭😭😭😭 — Oluwatobiski 💭💞 (@Tobbyleeluv1) March 29, 2022

Been an ex player do not guarantee that you will be a good coach. From the cup of nations, I discovered that Augustine Eguavoen is not a coach. Players selection zero, tactics zero, substitutions zero. What did Pinnick and co saw in him? #Politics #NGAGHA #SuperEagles — Osynachi (@osynachi_1) March 29, 2022

Augustine Eguavoen 🤝 tactical ineptitude — Danjuma Aliagan, PhD (@Danaliagan) March 29, 2022

Augustine Eguavoen is the worst Coach in the history of Nigerian football. — Smartlfc (@Smartooski) March 29, 2022

Augustine Eguavoen is a technical adviser without technical savvy. His technical ineptness cost Nigeria against Ghana today. He's a natural disaster! — Obuseh Jude (@NEGEZIES1) March 29, 2022

Augustine Equavoen should resign from football completely , he doesn't know anything ..so tactically poor .we didn't want Rhor but we never asked for Augustine Eguavoen ,so I blame pinnick for all these rubbish happening now — SuperEaglesFly (@epalyHarcourt) March 29, 2022

Do you support the call to have Eguavoen fired as the Super Eagles coach? Give us your thoughts in the comment box below.