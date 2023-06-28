Eduardo Camavinga agrees new Real Madrid contract that will see his release clause rise to €1 billion

Eduardo Camavinga has reportedly agreed on a new contract at Real Madrid that will see his release clause rise to €1 billion.

Camavinga to sign new deal until 2028

Release clause to rise to €1bn

Was signed from Rennes in 2021

WHAT HAPPENED? Young central midfielder Camavinga has agreed a new contract with Los Blancos that will see him stay at the club at least until 2028, according to a report from MARCA. His release clause will rise from €700 million to €1 billion.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Signed from Rennes in 2021, Camavinga had a great impact off the bench in his debut season, especially during Madrid's run to a 14th Champions League win.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Camavinga's prominence with the squad grew as he put on impactful displays in both midfield and from the left-back spot to become one of Carlo Ancelotti's most reliable players. As a reward for his exemplary attitude and undeniable potential at just 20 years of age, Madrid want to give the Frenchman a longer deal on improved terms.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Los Blancos' policy of placing increased emphasis on the youngsters has been in motion for quite some time, and securing Camavinga's future is a sign that the La Liga giants do not intend to let go of one of their most prized possessions.

The report from MARCA further adds that the renewals for Eder Militao (24), Vinicius Jr. (22), and Rodrygo (22) will reportedly be announced this summer.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Having secured the signings of Jude Bellingham, Fran Garcia, Joselu, as well as confirming the return of Brahim Diaz from AC Milan, Real Madrid are preparing to sign Kylian Mbappe to succeed Karim Benzema, who left the Spanish capital to sign for Saudi outfit Al-Ittihad. They will begin their pre-season in July.