Edouard Mendy: Potter offers no guarantees to Senegal goalkeeper over Chelsea return

Chelsea coach Graham Potter has failed to offer assurances to goalkeeper Edouard Mendy on when he will be recalled to the team after losing his spot.

Senegal international Mendy not played for over a month

Goalkeeper returned from injury but Kepa kept No.1 spot

Mendy had a dip in form before last month’s injury setback

WHAT HAPPENED? Mendy was injured when Potter arrived early last month, with Kepa Arrizabalaga taking his place, but the Spanish goalkeeper has kept his position between the posts even after the Senegal international returned from injury.

It appears Mendy will have to wait a little longer before he returns to the team as Potter has offered no guarantees ahead of Sunday’s Premier League match away to Aston Villa.

WHAT DID POTTER SAY? “He’s been great, attitude fantastic, and supporting the team. He was obviously injured when I arrived and Kepa has played, done well and contributed to positive results,” Potter said in his pre-match press conference on Friday.

“We’re in the situation now where we have two really good goalkeepers in the competition and that is what we need to push each other along.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mendy returned to training at the end of September after a two-week injury layoff after sustaining the setback in Chelsea’s 2-1 win over West Ham on September 3.

He missed the Premier League match against Crystal Palace as well as Champions League clashes over Red Bull Salzburg and Dinamo Zagreb but was still not selected for Chelsea’s last three matches.

Mendy’s form had been under question before the injury after making a number of mistakes in Chelsea’s 3-0 defeat to Leeds United as well as the 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur with some observers calling for him to be dropped.

With Kepa keeping three clean sheets in as many matches, it seems he has impressed Potter, making a route back into the team difficult for Mendy.

WHAT NEXT FOR MENDY? Chelsea still have five matches to play this month and Mendy will be hoping to be involved if he does not make the team for Sunday’s clash with the match away to Red Bull Salzburg on October 25 looking like the match he will be involved in, if Potter continues to trust Kepa.