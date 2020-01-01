Edmund Lalrindika set to join East Bengal

Bengaluru FC forward Edmund Lalrindika is set to join East Bengal on loan, Goal can confirm. But before heading out on loan he has penned a new two-year contract with his parent club which ties him down to the Blues till the end of the 2021-22 season.

The Mizo forward has hardly got minutes in this edition of Indian Super League (ISL) and a move to East Bengal will hopefully help him more time on the pitch than on the sidelines.

He joined Bengaluru back in 2017 and was immediately loaned out to the Indian Arrows, where he garnered match experience by playing in the I-League. The 2018-19 saw him break into the Bengaluru senior team after he was brought in to replace Altamash Sayed for the second half of ISL 2018-19. Edmund featured for 174 minutes over five matches last season but has fallen down the pecking order in the ongoing ISL.

Whereas, East Bengal continue to strengthen their squad making the most of the winter transfer window. They signed promising left-back Abhash Thapa from Hyderabad FC a couple of days back and now Edmund.

In a meeting with East Bengal officials coach Alejandro Menendez, the Spaniard had requested to sign a few Indian players in a bid to bolster the squad depth and the management has responded well so far with two signings.

It remains to be seen whether these signs can make a positive impact and help the red and golds clinch their first I-League trophy.