Ederson to miss Liverpool showdown, Guardiola confirms

Manchester City will be without their number one goalkeeper when they travel to Anfield to meet Jurgen Klopp's table-topping Reds this weekend

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed that Ederson will miss a huge Premier League encounter against Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday through injury.

The Premier League's top two sides are due to meet for the first time this season at the weekend, with six points currently separating them in the table.

Liverpool have gained a healthy advantage after winning ten of their first 11 fixtures, but City can make up significant ground with a win on Merseyside.

Ederson will not be between the sticks for Guardiola's side though, after failing to shake off a muscular issue suffered on Champions League duty.

The Brazilian was forced to come off at half-time during City's 1-1 draw with Atalanta on Wednesday, with Claudio Bravo drafted in as his replacement.

Guardiola issued an update on Ederson's fitness at a press conference on Friday, before insisting Bravo is more than capable of filling the void left by a key performer.

"Ederson is not able to play. I don’t know how long he will be out for. Sunday, he cannot play," said the Spanish boss.

"We have another top keeper. Claudio Bravo can do it too. We won the Carabao Cup thanks to Claudio. He's an exceptional keeper."