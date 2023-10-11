Eden Hazard tipped to reverse retirement decision as West Ham first team coach raises possibility of 'trial' for Chelsea legend

Eden Hazard has been backed to reverse his retirement by West Ham first team coach Kevin Nolan, who has suggested a "trial" for the Chelsea legend.

Hazard announced retirement from football

He is just 32

West Ham open to try him out

WHAT HAPPENED? The former Belgium international decided to hang up his boots aged just 32, having been without a club since leaving Real Madrid as a free agent in the summer. However, Nolan believes that Hazard might be tempted to perform a U-turn in the coming months, and has left the door open for a potential opportunity at the London Stadium.

WHAT THEY SAID: "I'd have the Hazard of Chelsea at West Ham, yeah," the West Ham first team coach told talkSPORT Drive. "I'm sure if he wanted to come and trial we'd, I mean, I'd certainly be willing to. I don't know about the gaffer [David Moyes]. But I'd certainly want to trial him! Some of the best years in the Premier League, he's been part of and some of the best goals. It's sad that at 32 he's decided to bow out in all honesty because I believe someone of his calibre of play could play at the top level for plenty more years. I wouldn't be surprised if we got a little bit of a reverse on that in the next six months to a year."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: When further pressed by host Andy Goldstein if West Ham are trying to snap up both Hazard and Manchester United defender Harry Maguire, Nolan laughed and replied: "I just think at 32, he's just put out that he's retired. There's been so many times, I remember when [Paul] Scholes done it.

Article continues below

"Then he got a phone call from Sir Alex [Ferguson] and he was like 'oh yeah, I will come back'. I just think something like that could happen with Hazard because someone is probably willing to give him the opportunity to say 'go on, come in and play for us for six months'."

IN TWO PHOTOS:

GettyImage

Getty

WHAT NEXT? If Hazard indeed returns to the Premier League, it would be a sensational comeback for a player who won two Premier League titles, two Europa Leagues and the FA Cup during his seven-year stay at Chelsea.