Eberechi Eze's QPR equal 16-year club record

The 21-year-old is among the three Superhoops players to score at least 10 goals in a season, as the club equalled a feat in the win over Swansea

Following Sunday’s 5-1 FA Cup win over Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers now boast of three players with at least 10 goals in a single season.

10+ - 3 QPR players have netted at least 10 goals in all competitions in a single campaign for the first time since 2003-04 (Jordan Hugill, Nakhi Wells & Eberechi Eze in 2019-20; Paul Furlong, Kevin Gallen, Martin Rowlands & Tony Thorpe in 2003-04). Bountiful. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 5, 2020

Eberechi Ebere is among the trio alongside Nakhi Wells and Jordan Hugills, who was at the double against the Swans.

The 2003-04 season was the last time the Superhoops had at three players with at least 10 goals in a season.

So far, QPR have scored 52 goals with the trio shouldering most of the goalscoring responsibilities.

For Eze who has been heavily linked with a move to West Ham United, he accounts for 10 goals and six assists in 26 Championship appearances.

Having scaled Swansea City’s hurdle, they travel to Griffin Park for Saturday's league clash against promotion-chasing Brentford.