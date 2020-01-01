East Bengal in advanced talks with Narayan Das

The former Odisha FC player is set to join East Bengal in the upcoming season…

East Bengal are in advanced talks with former Odisha FC left-back Narayan Das, Goal can reveal.

The signing will be completed within the next week.

Das made his ISL debut for FC Goa and regularly featured for the Gaurs for the first two seasons. The left-back then went on to join FC Pune City for the 2016 season but returned to Goa in the next season. He was a key member of that squad and helped the side to reach the semi-finals.

In 2018, he was snapped up by Delhi Dynamos who rebranded themselves as Odisha FC in the next season. He was a regular under Josep Gombau and raked more than 1500 minutes in that season.

After spending another year with Odisha, he was a free agent. He has 90 ISL appearances to his name and is one of the most experienced defenders.

It will be his second stint with the Red and Golds after earlier playing for the club in the 2015-16 season. In that season he was a back-up option as Robert Lalthlamuana was higher in the pecking order.

East Bengal have initiated talks with numerous domestic and overseas players in order to field a competitive outfit as they are set to participate in the Indian Super League (ISL).