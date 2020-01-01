East Bengal head coach Alejandro Menendez resigns

East Bengal's Spanish boss Alejandro Menendez has decided to step down from his position with immediate effect...

East Bengal's Spanish head coach Alejandro Menendez has resigned from his post with immediate effect.

In Alejandro's absence, the rest of the coaching staff will continue to train the team until a new head coach is appointed.

After parting ways with the Red and Golds, Menendez said, "I am happy for the progress the club has made during my tenure as the head coach and I wish to see the new leadership to take this progress to the next level. I enjoyed my duration with the club and wish the team and the fans all the best.

On Alejandro's resignation, Quess Corp CEO Subrata Nag said, "We admire the leadership of the coach and the significant professional changes he brought at East Bengal in such a short period of time. He has led the team in the right direction, and we thank the coach for his contribution to the club and wish him much success for the future."

The Spanish coach came under a lot of pressure in the new year when the team lost against Churchill Brothers away from home and then against Gokulam Kerala at the Kalyani Stadium. But the Kolkata derby defeat on Sunday proved to be the last straw.

Article continues below

With three back to back defeats, East Bengal are currently struggling at the seventh position on the I-League table with just eight points from seven matches.