Dundee United vs Celtic: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

GOAL
|
Daizen Maeda Jota Celtic celebrating 2022-23Getty Images
PremiershipCelticDundee United vs CelticDundee United

How to watch and stream Dundee United against Celtic on TV and online in the United States, United Kingdom & India

Celtic will look to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to 13 matches when they face Dundee United in the Scottish Premiership on Sunday.

Dundee, on the other hand, have won just two matches in their last five league appearances and are currently languishing in the relegation zone with just 20 points from 21 matches.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK, US and India as well as how to stream it live online.

Dundee United vs Celtic: date & kick-off time

Game:

Dundee United vs Celtic

Date:

January 29, 2023

Kick-off:

4:00 pm GMT / 11:00 am ET / 9:30 pm IST

Venue:

Tannadice Park, Dundee

How to watch Dundee United vs Celtic on TV & live stream online

In the United Kingdom (UK), the match will be broadcast on Sky Sports and can be streamed on Sky Go.

In the United States (US), the match will not be broadcast but you can watch it on Celtic TV.

In India, the match will not be broadcast.

Country

TV channel

Live stream

US

N/A

Celtic TV

UK

Sky Sports

Sky Go

India

N/A

N/A

Celtic team news and squad

Ange Postecoglou confirmed before the game that Cameron Carter-Vickers and Greg Taylor have returned to training after missing out on recent matches due to injury.

Celtic possible XI: Hart; Johnston, Starfelt, Kobayashi, Bernabei; O'Riley, McGregor, Hatate; Abada, Furuhashi, Jota

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Hart, Bain, Siegrist, Hazard

Defenders

Starfelt, Jenz, Carter-Vickers, Bernabei, Juranovic, Kobayashi. Montgomery, Taylor

Midfielders

Mooy, Turnbull, Ideguchi, Abildgaard, O'Riley, Robertson, Hatate, Forrest, McGregor

Forwards

Furuhashi, Abada, Maeda, Jota

Dundee United team news and squad

Liam Fox has no major injury concerns in his squad going into this clash and will be fielding his strongest possible lineup.

Dundee United Possible XI: Birighitti; Smith, Edwards, McMann, Freeman, Behich; Sibbald, Djoum, Harkes, Middleton; Fletcher

Position

Players

Goalkeepers

Birighitti, Newman

Defenders

Smith, McMann, Mulgrew, Edwards, Behich, Freeman

Midfielders

Graham, Pawlett, Niskanen, Djoum, Sibbald, Middleton, McGrath, Levitt, Harkes, Cudjoe, Caves, Thomson, Moore

Forwards

Fletcher, Anaku, Watt, MacLeod