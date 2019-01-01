'I was a little drunk' - Ronaldo reveals he celebrated with champagne after Portugal's Euro 2016 win

The Juventus attacker looked back on the day he won "the most important trophy" of his career as Portugal beat France in the Euro 2016 final

Cristiano Ronaldo says he got drunk on champagne as he celebrated Portugal's Euro 2016 triumph.

Portugal won their first major trophy when they beat France in the final at the Stade de France thanks to an extra-time goal from Eder.

Ronaldo had played a pivotal role in guiding his nation to the final, scoring three goals along the way, but he suffered an injury in the first half of the decider and was in tears as he had to be substituted.

The attacker spent the rest of the game cheering his team-mates on from the sidelines as they got the better of the tournament hosts.

And the 34-year-old looks back on the occasion as one of the biggest moments of his career, admitting he got drunk in the celebrations.

"It was the most important trophy of my career," Ronaldo told DAZN Italy.

"I laughed, I cried, I coached, I got drunk after the game. I had a glass of champagne and I was a little drunk. The day was so special."

Ronaldo's illustrious career started in his homeland with Sporting CP, but he was snapped up by Manchester United after impressing against the Premier League side in a pre-season friendly.

And the former Real Madrid hero remembers legendary United boss Sir Alex Ferguson approaching him after his stunning display.

"I remember I played very well with Sporting against Man Utd. I was very happy and excited," he added. "The day before, I had spoken with a friend of mine and told him: 'If I play well they will bring me there', but it was a joke.

"I played well and after the game Sir Alex Ferguson told me: 'You should come here'. I was 18, I was so happy. I went to Manchester to see where United trained.

"I thought: 'I'll be back next year', but Ferguson told me: 'You stay here, I want you to play next week'."

Ronaldo went on to win three Premier League titles and the Champions League among other trophies in his six years with the Red Devils before leaving for Madrid 2009.