Drinkwater leaves Chelsea to join Kasimpasa on loan

The ex-England international will see out the remainder of the season in Turkey after being deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have sent out-of-favour midfielder Danny Drinkwater out on loan to Turkish outfit Kasimpasa.

Drinkwater has ventured abroad for the first time in his professional career, with the Super Lig club snapping him up on a short-term deal set to run until the end of the 2020-21 campaign.

The 30-year-old hasn't played for Chelsea since the Community Shield back in 2018, and has also taken in loan spells at Burnley and Aston Villa over the past couple of seasons.

He will now be charged with helping Kasimpasa try to climb the standings in the Turkish top flight, with Fuat Capa's side currently languishing down in 15th after 17 fixtures.

The club confirmed Drinkwater's arrival in a statement on their official website, which reads: "English midfielder Daniel Noel Drinkwater, of English Premier League team Chelsea, has signed a contract that ties him to Kasimpasa on loan until the end of the season."

Drinkwater joined Chelsea for £35 million ($47m) from Leicester City in the summer of 2017, one year after helping the Foxes win the Premier League for the first time in their history.

The former England international added an FA Cup to his trophy collection in his first season at Stamford Bridge, but has never quite been able to establish himself as a first-team regular.

Drinkwater, whose current contract with the Blues is not due to expire until 2022, has only appeared in 23 games across all competitions for the club to date and has just one goal to his name.

The former Manchester United youngster spent the first half of the season with Chelsea's U23s after being deemed surplus to requirements by Frank Lampard, and Goal has reported he that he will be one of several members of the squad to move on before the January market closes.

Fikayo Tomori looks likely to be the next man to walk through the exit door, with the 23-year-old on the verge of signing for AC Milan on an initial loan deal with a £25 million ($34m) option to buy.