'Drink water!' - Ronaldo shuns soda sponsor with unexpected health advice in Euro 2020 press conference
Last Updated
Getty Images
Cristiano Ronaldo removed two soda bottles from the table in front of him at his pre-match Euro 2020 press conference on Monday before holding up a bottle of water to the room and declaring people should drink water instead.
Then, for dramatic effect, he rolled his eyes and said with borderline disgust, "Coca-Cola".
The brand is an official sponsor of the tournament, but clearly, Ronaldo is not a believer in the health downsides relative to water.
Editors' Picks
- Spain break Euros passing record despite frustrating draw with Sweden
- 'Expect nothing but greatness' - Why 'beast' Ronaldo remains Portugal's leading man
- Poland's Szczesny makes Euros history by becoming first goalkeeper credited with own goal
- 'Goal of the tournament' - Record-breaking Schick strike for Czech Republic against Scotland has Euro 2020 fans purring
What happened
Portugal's Euro 2020 fixtures
Portugal begins their play in Group F on Tuesday against Hungary before facing Germany on Saturday and France next Wednesday.