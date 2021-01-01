DR Congo’s Ushindi reveals European ambition after making Japoma history

Following his strike against Congo, the TP Mazembe forward became the first player to find the net at the Japoma Stadium

Chico Ushindi has set his sights on joining a European team after the 2021 African Nations Championship.

The Tout Puissant Mazembe star scored the only goal as DR Congo defeated Congo 1-0 in their opening Group B game and in the process, he became the first scorer of a goal in a competitive game at the iconic Japoma Stadium.

While expressing his delight at the historic feat, he disclosed his personal goals in the tournament as well as his career ambition.

“I'm very happy with this. It was after the game that I was informed about that. It is a pleasure for me to enter the history of this stadium and that of Cameroonian football,” Ushindi was quoted by Caf website.

“The tournament is good and that's another experience. It makes me feel good because the level is very high.

“My wish is to win the cup and thus have to work and win games. We have to work well in all matches.

“I have ambitions to join teams in Europe or some big clubs in Africa. This is my goal. After we finish this Chan, God willing, if there are teams that sign me that will be good.”

The African Nations Championship was billed to commence in April 2020, however, it was postponed due to the outbreak of Covid-19 after hosts Cameroon requested the rescheduling of the tournament, which brought footballing activities to a halt.

Asked if the pandemic would serve as a hindrance to the development of a group that also parades Niger Republic and Libya, Ushindi said the Leopards would continue to protect themselves to avoid contracting the virus.

“Well, we always protect ourselves because if we don't, we can find ourselves in the same situation as our five players who tested positive. We protect ourselves to be always present at all matches,” he added.

As it stands, Florent Ibenge’s Leopards lead their group with three points following the Menas' 0-0 draw with the Mediterranean Knights.

They will continue their campaign against Libya on Thursday at the Japoma Stadium, Douala, while Niger Republic will try Congo for size.