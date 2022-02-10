Douglas Costa completes LA Galaxy transfer & vows to 'bring the flash' ahead of MLS kick-off

The LA Galaxy have signed former Juventus and Bayern Munich winger Douglas Costa from Gremio, the club announced on Thursday.

Costa will join the club on an initial six-month loan from Juventus, after which the winger will be signed on a permanent deal through the end of the 2023 MLS season

And, after completing his move, Costa promised to "bring the flash" to MLS as he looks to help the Galaxy return to the top of the league.

What was said?

“Douglas is a world-class player and a proven champion at the highest level. His capacity to create and finish will add yet another level to our attack,” said LA Galaxy head coach Greg Vanney.

“We are excited to integrate him into the team as we push toward the start of the season.”

In a video announcing his arrival, Costa said: "I have earned many titles and trophies. I could have gone anywhere, but I chose the Galaxy. I'll bring the flash that LA expects. Are you ready?"

His career so far

The 31-year-old winger has won 21 trophies in his career, having played for Gremio, Juventus, Bayern Munich and Shakhtar Donetsk.

With Bayern, he won three Bundesliga titles while also claiming three Serie A trophies while at Juventus.

Article continues below

Internationally, the winger has earned 31 caps for Brazil, most recently in 2018, and was a member of that year's World Cup squad.

Costa's spell on loan at Gremio was disappointing, though, as he tallied just three goals and two assists in 26 games as the club was relegated.

Further reading